Doctor booked by Sadar cops for exploiting woman sexually

Nagpur: Sadar Police booked an orthopaedic doctor for allegedly sexually exploiting a woman for about a year by promising to tie the nuptial knot with her.

The accused has been identified as Dr Gaurav Dorlikar. The 36-year old woman whose husband is in Nagpur Central Jail after being arrested in a murder case, in her complaint to the police stated that she came in contact with the doctor while working in a multi-level marketing company. She alleged that the doctor, who resides in the Nandanvan area, developed intimacy with her and expressed his desire to marry her. She alleged that he asked her to divorce her husband and also promised that he too would leave his wife. She alleged that he sexually exploited her between January 10, 2022 and January 13, 2023 on marriage promise and later ditched her.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim, police registered a case under Section 376 (2),(N) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused doctor. Further investigations are underway.

