Garba Night held at The Achievers School

Nagpur: The Achievers Garba Night with gigantic stage, spaciouslawn, upbeat music, feverous dancing, bustling midnight buffets, andParents and students dressed to their nines was a perfect eveningforthe family. Everyone twirled to the beat of the Garba Raas along withBollywood style and enjoyed the evening to the fullest.

The guest Emcee Manoj graced the event by hosting The Best GarbaQueen- Mrs. Shikha Sharma and Garba King- Mr. Suresh Butke.

Best Dress Garba Girl was given to Ms. Namrata Neware and Boy to Mast. Ishaan Sontake, Best Garba Dancer Female was Ms.Pragati Khawaseand Dancer Male was Mast. Pranav Balani. Mast. Reyansh Das, wasasight to behold as he danced beautifully at such a tender age andwonBest Garba Dancer Kid. Event in-charge Mr. Abhishek Goenka put his heart and soul to makethis event a grand success.

Special thanks to Ms. Yogeeta Divecha, Rupesh Vaidya, The Achievers Mentor and, Mrs. Namrata Kadoo, theparent from the Achievers Art Group, took care of anchoring anddécor of the event. Student Art and Dance group rocked the show.

