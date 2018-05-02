Liquor shops to remain closed on Mar 28, 29

Nagpur: In view of Holi festival and Shab-e-Barat celebrations, all Liquor shops and liquor serving establishments will remain closed on March 28 and 29 (Sunday and Monday). This was informed by District Collector Ravindra Thakre in a press release issued on Saturday.

The District Collector has warned that those violating the above orders and Covid-19 guidelines will be eligible for punishment under Disaster Management Act 2005, Epidemic Diseases Act, Sections of Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Prohibition Act.



