    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Mar 27th, 2021

    Kabootar Bazi turns bloody, youth murdered in Gittikhadan

    Nagpur: Kabootar Bazi took a bloody turn as a youth was murdered brutally by his rival in Gittikhadan police area here on Friday night. The accused killer has reportedly been arrested.

    The deceased has been identified as Akshay Sidharth Bafde (25), resident of Gawlipura, near Dongre Flour Mill, Gittikhadan.

    According to police sources, the accused Raja alias Arman alias Ahar Jaffer Khan (27) and the deceased Akshay Bagde were neighbours. Both indulged in Kabootar Baz (pigeon rearing). On Friday around 9 pm, a quarrel erupted between Raja and Akshay over pigeon flying. The wordy duel took a bloody turn as Raja attacked Akshay with a sharp-edged weapon and stabbed him on his chest. Akshay collapsed and died on the spot.

    Gittikhadan PSI Waklekar, based on a complaint lodged by Roshni Robin Salve (31), resident of Gawlipura, booked the accused Raja alias Arman alias Ahar Jaffer Khan under Section 302 of the IPC and reportedly arrested him. Further probe is underway.


    Trending In Nagpur
    Chavan suicide: Arrested DyCF Shivkumar suspended, Addl PCCF Reddy shifted
    Chavan suicide: Arrested DyCF Shivkumar suspended, Addl PCCF Reddy shifted
    Safelkar, Hate bros and others killed Manish Shrivas
    Safelkar, Hate bros and others killed Manish Shrivas
    Nagpur Flying Club set to fly high after HC’s directives
    Nagpur Flying Club set to fly high after HC’s directives
    Shame: Six Nagpur jailors among 9 booked in Kinnar rape case
    Shame: Six Nagpur jailors among 9 booked in Kinnar rape case
    Kabootar Bazi turns bloody, youth murdered in Gittikhadan
    Kabootar Bazi turns bloody, youth murdered in Gittikhadan
    Liquor shops to remain closed on Mar 28, 29
    Liquor shops to remain closed on Mar 28, 29
    Damn this Corona! Holi loses colour, biz takes a big hit
    Damn this Corona! Holi loses colour, biz takes a big hit
    Dynamic Faculties Will Frame Future Of Nation – Dr. A V Deshmukh
    Dynamic Faculties Will Frame Future Of Nation – Dr. A V Deshmukh
    Nagpur: Ganeshpeth Police bust fake currency racket, 6 arrested
    Nagpur: Ganeshpeth Police bust fake currency racket, 6 arrested
    ”सीएमआरएस” ने केली धरमपेठ कॉलेज, काँग्रेस नगर,छत्रपती चौक आणि उज्ज्वल नगर मेट्रो स्टेशनची पाहणी
    ”सीएमआरएस” ने केली धरमपेठ कॉलेज, काँग्रेस नगर,छत्रपती चौक आणि उज्ज्वल नगर मेट्रो स्टेशनची पाहणी
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145