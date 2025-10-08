Liquor seized from unclaimed bag at Nagpur Rly Station

Nagpur: The Narco Team of RPF Nagpur conducted a special vigilance operation as part of Operation Satark. At 11:45 hrs, upon the arrival of train No. 12626 Kerala Express at Platform No. 2, Constable Lunaram Tak, while on monitoring duty, noticed an unattended brown trolley bag placed near the rear of the Second General Coach. On inquiry with nearby passengers, no one claimed ownership of the bag.

The trolley bag was brought to RPF Post Nagpur for detailed inspection under CCTV surveillance. Upon opening the bag, a significant quantity of liquor was recovered. The recovered items consisted of 17 bottles of 100 Pipers whisky (750 ml each), having a total estimated value of Rs 46,410.

Gold Rate 8 Oct 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,22,100/- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,13,600/- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,52,300/- Platinum ₹ 50,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

These bottles of foreign liquor were handed over to the Flying Squad personnel under the supervision of Aditya Patil. Subsequently, a case has been registered for further investigation.

This successful operation reflects the constant vigilance and dedication of RPF Nagpur in ensuring passenger safety and preventing unlawful activities on trains and railway premises. Passengers are urged to report any unattended baggage or suspicious activities immediately to railway staff or the RPF helpline to help maintain a secure and safe travel environment.