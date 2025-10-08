Munna Yadav booked after street brawl in Nagpur’s Ajni area

Nagpur: A late-night street brawl in Dhantoli on Tuesday led to a police case being registered against two young men for hurling abuses and issuing threats to a family. The complaint was lodged by Jaggu Nanku Yadav (50), a resident of Plot No. 85, NIT Layout, Old Ajni, Wardha Road.

According to police sources, around 10:15 pm on Tuesday, the Yadav family was having dinner when they heard loud shouting and abuses coming from outside their house. When Jaggu Yadav, his daughter-in-law, and other family members stepped out to check, they saw Arjun Omprakash alias Munna Yadav (25), a resident of Ajni Chowk, shouting filthy abuses in the street. He was accompanied by Kanishk Dongre.

As per the complaint, both accused allegedly hurled obscene and indecent abuses at the family members and even threatened them, saying, “We will deal with each one of you today.” Following the incident, Yadav immediately approached Dhantoli Police Station and lodged a formal complaint.

Based on his report, police have registered an offence under Sections 296, 351(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The case has been handed over to Assistant Police Inspector Dhanashree Raikar for investigation.

Dhantoli Police said that preliminary inquiries suggest the altercation stemmed from a personal dispute, and further investigation is underway.