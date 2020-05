Nagpur: With the home delivery in city and over the counter sale in rural areas of Nagpur district allowed from Friday, the sale clocked close to Rs 1 crore in the district.

On Friday, the official sale of liquor was pegged at Rs 92.97 lakh in the entire district.

However, sources said the sales could have been much higher, had there been no constraints for liquor permit, which has been made mandatory for home delivery.