Liquor sale banned in Nagpur on August 23 for Tanha Pola festival

Nagpur: In view of the upcoming Tanha Pola festival, the Nagpur district administration has ordered a one-day ban on liquor sales within the jurisdiction of the City Police Commissionerate on Saturday, August 23.

Collector Vipin Itankar issued directives mandating the closure of all outlets selling liquor for the day as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order during the festival, which traditionally witnesses large gatherings and vibrant processions.

The restrictions will cover all licensed domestic and foreign liquor shops, beer bars, toddy shops, and other establishments under various categories. These outlets must remain shut for the entire day.

Authorities have further cautioned that strict action will be taken against any license holder found flouting the order. Officials underlined that the move aims to ensure peaceful and incident-free celebrations across the city.