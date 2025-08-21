State U-15 Chess Championship: Nagpur’s Vritika, Shaunak are champions

Nagpur: Players from Nagpur shone brightly as Vritika Krushna Game clinched the Girls’ State Champion title with 7 points, while Shaunak Badole was crowned State champion in the open category with 7 points in the Maharashtra State Under15 Chess Championship that was held at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

In the event that saw a record 302 players from 29 districts, Nagpur’s Shraddha Bajaj also impressed with a runner-up finish in the girls section. The championship, organised by Shatranj Rising Stars and Aurangabad District Chess Association, carried a prize fund of Rs 48,000 and also presented special awards to young participants. The top performers will represent Maharashtra at the Nationals in Ghaziabad this November. Chess Association Nagpur congratulated the champions and wished them success.