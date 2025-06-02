Liquor money dispute turns bloody; man held for stabbing co-worker in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: A dispute over liquor money escalated into a brutal assault in Ramkrishna Nagar, Nagpur, where a 28-year-old man allegedly attacked his co-worker with a knife, leaving him seriously injured. The accused has been arrested by Wathoda Police on charges of attempted murder.

The incident took place between 8:00 am and 8:30 am on Friday morning. According to police, the victim, Nainsingh Loksing Parte (31), hailing from Bhidechhini village in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district, was living at Mahakalkar Building in Ramkrishna Nagar in Nagpur, where he also worked as a daily wage labourer. The accused, Santoshkumar alias Bhura Dineshkumar Madavi (28), a native of Khairi Ugli village in Seoni district, also resided in the same building and worked in the same area.

The trouble began a day earlier, on May 29, when Parte received his daily wages while Madavi did not. Enraged after being denied money to buy liquor, Madavi reportedly launched a violent attack on Parte the next morning. Armed with a knife, he allegedly stabbed him multiple times on the head, face, and arms with the apparent intention of killing him.

The injured victim was immediately rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he is undergoing treatment.

Based on Parte’s complaint, Wathoda Police registered a case under Sections 109 and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). PSI Sachin Thakre is leading the investigation. The accused has been taken into custody, and further inquiries are underway to determine the full sequence of events.

