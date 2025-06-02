Three held with Rs 2.33 lakh worth mephedrone in Kamptee lodge raid

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a significant anti-drug crackdown, New Kamptee Police arrested three men late Saturday night for possessing a large quantity of mephedrone (MD) powder. The operation was launched following a tip-off, leading to a targeted raid on Room No. 101 of New Shan-E-Punjab Lodge in Kamptee.

During the raid, which began at 8:35 pm on May 31 and continued until 12:10 am on June 1, police seized 46.72 grams of mephedrone—an illegal synthetic drug—worth an estimated Rs 2.33 lakh. The arrested individuals have been identified as Tariq Parvez (45) and Mohammad Aman (27), both residents of Ismailpura, Kamptee, and Bilal Nagani (36) of Bunkar Colony, Kamptee.

In addition to the narcotics, officers recovered five mobile phones, two mopeds, and other items, taking the total value of the seized material to Rs 4.85 lakh.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that the trio had procured the drugs with help from other accomplices, who are currently on the run. The accused confessed to being involved in the possession and distribution of the substance for financial profit.

A case has been registered under Sections 8(c), 22(c), and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at New Kamptee Police Station. A manhunt has been launched to trace and apprehend the absconding accused.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Commissioner of Police Ravinder Kumar Singal, Joint Commissioner N.D. Reddy, Additional CP (North) Rajendra Dabhade, DCP Zone 5 Niketan Kadam, and ACP (Kamptee Division) Vishal Kshirsagar.

The action team, led by PI Suhas Raut, comprised API Sachin Yadav, PSI Vikas Tidke, and constables Vilas Devgade, Naresh Khargban, Afak, Roshan Dakhore, Firoz Shaikh, Nitesh Navghade, Rahul Waghmare, and Akash Tekam.

