Truckload of electronic goods worth Rs 24.64 lakh stolen en route Chennai-Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a major case of cargo theft, electronic goods worth nearly Rs 25 lakh—including over 200 smartphones, batteries, monitors, and desktops—were reported missing from a consignment truck that was en route from Chennai to Nagpur.

The incident came to light on May 28, when staff at the transport company’s Nagpur branch in Fetri, Lava, began verifying the shipment after its arrival. The truck, which had departed from Chennai on the morning of May 27, was supposed to deliver the consignment to a warehouse near Hiranwar Lawn the next day.

Gold Rate 29 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 95,000/- Gold 22 KT 88,400/- Silver/Kg 98,300/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

However, during inspection, company officials discovered that a significant portion of the consignment had been pilfered. The missing items were valued at Rs 24.64 lakh, prompting the company to approach police.

A formal complaint was lodged by Krishnakumar Srivastava (47), manager of the transport company’s Nagpur office. Based on his complaint, Wadi Police registered an offence under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against unidentified accused.

“The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between 7 am on May 27 and 10:30 am on May 28, during the journey from Chennai to Nagpur,” an official from Wadi Police told reporters.

The case has been handed over to the Detection Branch (DB Squad), which is now probing all angles, including a possible highway interception or insider involvement. Investigators are also reviewing CCTV footage along the transport route and analyzing the truck’s movement.

As the investigation intensifies, police hope that digital and forensic clues will help track down the culprits and recover the stolen electronics.

Advertisement

Advertisement