    Published On : Tue, Aug 25th, 2020

    4 goons attempt to murder youth over old enmity in Hudkeshwar

    Nagpur: Hudkeshwar police have launched a search to nab four criminals who stabbed a youth and tried to kill him over old enmity on Monday night.

    The victim, Shubham Bharat Ganvir (23), resident of Room No. 001, B-Wing, Srushti Enclave, near Dighori Toll Post, has been admitted in GMCH and is battling for life.

    The four accused Darshan Funde, Kohinoor Ukey, Aniket alias Anup Dhone, and one Vishal had a fight with Shubham a few days ago. With the intention of settling the score, the four accused accosted Shubham on Monday around 9 pm and attacked him with a knife. They stabbed Shubham on his abdomen and chest and tried to kill him. After the attack, the accused reportedly fled towards Wardha on two separate motorcycles.

    Hudkeshwar API Bhujbal has booked the four accused under Sections 307, 34 of the IPC and searching for them.

