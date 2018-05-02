Lightning kills farmer near Umred

Nagpur: A 45-YEAR-old farmer died after lightning struck him at Kalandri Borgaon village in Umred Police Station area on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Tulshiram Bapurao Kohpare, a resident of Kalandri Borgaon village.

He had gone to the farm to bring the cows in when lightning struck him, police said. On the basis of complaint given by Pramod Bapurao Kohpare (42), a resident of Kalandri, Borgaon village, a case of accidental death was registered by Umred Police.

Further investigation is on.