Sejal Entertainment Nagpur has organized ” Maze Maher Pandhari “ A Online Musical Concert of Melodious Bhakti Geet on FB “ It was a program by Sejal Entertainment on the back drop of Ashadhi Ekadashi in Lock down period. Sanjay Borkar and Sejal Borkar are the new sensation on the musical world of Nagpur. Sanjay Borkar is a versatile singer who perform songs of various singers with perfection. Show was attended by majority of viewers from Maharashtra and around the globe . On heavy demand from music lovers of Nagpur, , Mr. Sanjay Borkar has planned this program and gets encouragement and appreciation from Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar .

Mr. Sanjay Borkar is a Electrical Engineer and Govt Contractor by Profession at same time he is a versatile singer and humble human being. . Up till now he has given many live shows at various halls of Nagpur. Sejal Entertainment has proved their mettle in Nagpurs musical arena and now it is a brand name for quality programs. Within a span of one year , Sejal Entertainment has achieved remarkable position in Nagpurs cultural world.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar and other renowned people of Nagpurs musical world witness the program on line and extend their best wishes to Sejal Entertainment gp.

It was a live program where musicians , Tushar Vighne , Prashant Nagmote, Rahul Mankar , has given live music to songs. Program starts with Bhakti Geet ” Sur Niragas Ho …… sung by Dr. Sanjay Borkar ., . Mrs. Pratima Borkar has coordinated the show. She is a back bone of Sejal Entertainment. Sound , Light, Music arrangements were handled by Kshitij and Saumaya ( Dadu).

Soulful songs Onkar Swarupa…, Pratham Tula wandito…., Vithu Mauli Tu Mauli Jagachi…., Dewachiye dwari ubha kshanbhari…., Kanada Raja Pandhricha…, Nighalo Gheun Dattachi Palaki…., Abir Gulal Udhlit Rang …., Tuch gajanan Tuch Sai….., Mazi Renuka Mauli…., and many more bhakti geet were presented by Sanjay Borkr. Audience enthralls with positive vibes and bubbling energy. Program Conclude with Kaiwalyachya Chandanyala Bhukela Chakor……. Title song Maze Maher Panndhri …., received loud applaud from audience.

In the lock down period , Sejal entertainment has given a musical feast to all viewers. Viewers shower their comments on the Singers and organizers. Two thousand plus comments and compliments was there to the show.

Sunanda Shahakar, Asha Chaudhary, Adv Bodade , Vijay Puranik , Nalini Chauhan, Sanjay Gawai, Mr Yoganand Bopche, , Dr. Varsha Uttarwar, Nikita Madam, Mrs. Manisha Puranik, , Mr. Rakesh Bopche, , Sanjivani Chaudhary, Yash Kher, ,Ujwala Gokarn, Vaishali , Vijay , and many more music lovers has joined program. Anchor Tushar Vighne has done his job nicely. He elaborates the facts impressively and soulfully.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar who is a renowned singer of our city ,encourages the singers, Organizers, for live program in this crucial days of kovid 19. He is having immense interest and liking to the field of music.

At the beginning of program , Organisers welcome Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar and all on line viewers for their support and encouragement. . In his reply to welcome , Dr. Uttarwar gave thanks to Sanjay Borkar , Sejal Borkar for lovely organization and extend his good wishes for future of the Sejal Entertainment gp. He always encourage young talents for presenting their talents on various fronts. Many more groups are coming ahead to present on line programs of face book.

Program comes to end at 8.40 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.