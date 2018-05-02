Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Jul 16th, 2020

    Father and daughter injured in accident, condition serious

    Nagpur: Two persons were seriously injured when a speeding car hit a Tata Ace vehicle near Saoner on Tuesday. The injured persons are identified as Chandrakanta SureshWandhe and Suresh Mahadeorao Wandhe, both residents of Multai.

    According to police, Chandrakant and Suresh were going to Saoner from Heti village in the Tata Ace vehicle.

    A car came from another side in great speed and hit theTata Ace. Chandrakant and Suresh sustained grievous injuries in the mishap.

    They were admitted to a nearby hospital and their condition is reportedly critical. Saoner police have registered the case under Sections 279, 337, 338 and 184 of Indian Penal Code.

    Trending In Nagpur
    ” Maze Maher Pandhari “ A Online Musical Concert of Melodious Bhakti Geet on FB
    ” Maze Maher Pandhari “ A Online Musical Concert of Melodious Bhakti Geet on FB
    Lightning kills farmer near Umred
    Lightning kills farmer near Umred
    Father and daughter injured in accident, condition serious
    Father and daughter injured in accident, condition serious
    प्रभाग ३ व ४ ची पाण्याची समस्या लवकरच सुटणार : झलके
    प्रभाग ३ व ४ ची पाण्याची समस्या लवकरच सुटणार : झलके
    Darsh of CPS, Katol road notches 95.8% in 10th board
    Darsh of CPS, Katol road notches 95.8% in 10th board
    नियम पाळा; लॉकडाऊनची वेळ येऊ देऊ नका !
    नियम पाळा; लॉकडाऊनची वेळ येऊ देऊ नका !
    Sa Re Ga Ma Webinar Series -Dr. Sadhana Shiledar
    Sa Re Ga Ma Webinar Series -Dr. Sadhana Shiledar
    दारू महत्त्वाची की जीम : अर्धनग्न मूकमोर्चाद्वारे वेधले लक्ष
    दारू महत्त्वाची की जीम : अर्धनग्न मूकमोर्चाद्वारे वेधले लक्ष
    CBSE 10th RESULTS: Ojas Khamele of Bhavan’s is Nagpur Topper
    CBSE 10th RESULTS: Ojas Khamele of Bhavan’s is Nagpur Topper
    नागपूर जिल्ह्यात वाढलेल्या रुग्णांचे ओझे शहरावर का?
    नागपूर जिल्ह्यात वाढलेल्या रुग्णांचे ओझे शहरावर का?
    Stay Updated : Download Our App

    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0