Father and daughter injured in accident, condition serious

Nagpur: Two persons were seriously injured when a speeding car hit a Tata Ace vehicle near Saoner on Tuesday. The injured persons are identified as Chandrakanta SureshWandhe and Suresh Mahadeorao Wandhe, both residents of Multai.

According to police, Chandrakant and Suresh were going to Saoner from Heti village in the Tata Ace vehicle.

A car came from another side in great speed and hit theTata Ace. Chandrakant and Suresh sustained grievous injuries in the mishap.

They were admitted to a nearby hospital and their condition is reportedly critical. Saoner police have registered the case under Sections 279, 337, 338 and 184 of Indian Penal Code.