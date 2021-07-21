Light showers bring relief for Nagpurians from humid weather

Nagpur: Light showers accompanied by cool breeze since morning on Wednesday brought relief of sorts for Nagpurians from the humid and sultry weather prevailing for the past few days. Temperature came down considerably.

In fact, black clouds hovered over the Second Capital since Tuesday evening with intermittent drizzles. But Wednesday morning witnessed continued light showers and the wet weather is likely to continue in the days to come.

According to Weather Man, the rainfall may continue over Nagpur and parts of Vidarbha for the next few days. The Met Department has also predicted heavy rains at many places. Rainfall was reported in other parts of Vidarbha as well.

Wednesday being a holiday on account of Eid-ul-Adha, the office-goers enjoyed staying at homes in the cool atmosphere. However, for many, the continued drizzles posed hardships of one kind or another. Though the city did not see streets flooded and traffic snarls, the wet weather hit the daily chores of some who were forced to go out for work.