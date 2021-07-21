Cops on toes: Cyber crook robs man of Rs 5 lakh in Kapil Nagar

Nagpur: A steep rise in cyber crime cases during the ongoing pandemic has kept the police on their toes. In the latest instant, a middle aged man was conned by a cyber crook who withdrew Rs 5 lakh from the victim’s bank account fraudulently.

A resident of Mahanand Residency, Shende Nagar, Tekanaka in Kapil Nagar police area, Vigyan Pyarelal Meshram (53), in his complaint said that he had booked a thermos from Amazon Company online on July 18, 2021. But since the booked thermos was not delivered, he searched for a phone number on Google. He then phoned the mentioned number and enquired about the thermos. The unidentified mobile phone holder slyly procured bank details of Meshram and withdrew Rs 5 lakh from his account fraudulently.

Kapil Nagar API B D Patil, acting on Meshram’s complaint, booked the unidentified fraudster under Section 420 of the IPC read with Sections 66, 66(D) of Information Technology Act. Police have launched a search for the cyber criminal.

According to reports, a number of financial frauds are being reported in Nagpur and other parts of India. The online thugs dupe vulnerable people by one trick or another. Cops have been regularly issuing various advisories to warn people against these online cheats who are on the prowl on the vulnerable lot, but still a large number of people are being duped by the online fraudsters almost everyday.