Muslim brethren celebrate Eid-ul-Adha, offer namaz at homes amid pandemic

Nagpur: Members of Muslim community mostly stayed at homes to offer namaz and celebrate Eid-al-Adha in Nagpur on Wednesday amid pandemic restrictions. The day lacked usual hustle bustle and festivity as mosques in the city were closed for the devotees.

In view of Covid-19 pandemic, the District Administartion had also appealed to celebrate the Eid in simple manner and curb spread of the virus. As congregational prayers have not been allowed due to the restrictions, family members offered namaz at homes. People greeted each other and offered sweets and gifts.

Muslims around the world celebrate the Eid al-Adha, which, in Arabic, means the “festival of the sacrifice. The day is marked with the sacrifice of an animal, usually a goat, and the distribution of the meat among neighbours, family members and the poor.