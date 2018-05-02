Light drizzles cool down temp in Nagpur

Nagpur: Winter seems to setting in Nagpur and Vidarbha as temperature dropped by one degree Celsius in the Second Capital on Wednesday. Light drizzles since morning brought down the temperature in the city. Other parts of Vidarbha including Gadchiroli, Yavatmal, Wardha, and Gondia also witnessed good rains.

On Wednesday, Nagpur recorded 31.7 degree Celsius temperature with drop of 1 degree Celsius. This is 1.6 degree Celsius below the normal temperature. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature recorded was 32.8 degree Celcius.

Due to depression in Bay of Bengal, Hyderabad in Telangana witnessed very heavy rains wreaking havoc in several parts of the city. Vidarbha also experienced the effects of depression in Bay of Bengal with some cities receiving light rain.

Gafchiroli anf Yavatmal were hit by heavy rain while Wardha and Gondia witnessed light to heavy rain. Normal life in the districts was affected while damage to crops was also reported.

Dry weather has been prevailing in Orange City and surrounding region for the last many days now. This weather has been accompanied by partly cloudy sky conditions. Days have been on warmer side followed by pleasant nights in the last couple of days.

All these weather conditions are signalling that winter is approaching in Nagpur and Vidarbha. Weather experts are predicting that the minimum temperature will drop in the coming days





