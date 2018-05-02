Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Thu, Oct 15th, 2020

    Trouble mounts for Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami

    Nagpur: Trouble mounted for Republic TV’s Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami as he failed to file his reply to the breach of privilege motion moved in the Maharashtra Assembly against him. Now, the office of State Assembly has given Arnab Goswami the last chance to file his reply till October 20.

    The Assembly Speaker Nana Patole has also strongly objected to Goswami using proceedings of the breach of privilege motion in the Supreme Court without permission. A clarification in this regard has also been sought from the Republic TV’s Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief.

    Parliamentary privilege refers to the right and immunity enjoyed by legislatures, in which legislators are granted protection against civil or criminal liability for actions done or statements made in the course of their legislative duties. It is a breach of privilege and contempt of the House to make speeches or to print or publish libel reflecting on the character or proceedings of the House, or its Committees, or on any member of the House for or relating to his character or conduct as a legislator. In Goswami’s case, the Committee will examine whether statements made by him had insulted the state legislature and its Members, and whether their image was maligned before the public.



