Life-Term Prisoner Ends Life in Nagpur Jail; Used Elastic to Make Noose

Nagpur: A wave of panic gripped the Nagpur Central Jail on Tuesday morning after a 54-year-old inmate serving a life sentence died by suicide. The deceased has been identified as Tulsiram Shende, a resident of Gondia district, who was convicted in a murder case and had been lodged in jail since June 30, 2024.

According to prison officials, Tulsiram used the elastic bands from three pairs of underwear to create a makeshift rope, which he tied to the iron grill near the storage area behind the prison’s toilet block. His body was discovered hanging at around 7:30 AM by a jail guard during routine rounds.

The incident has been described as pre-planned, with jail superintendent Vaibhav Aage confirming that the inmate had deliberately chosen a secluded area, away from general surveillance, to end his life.

Background and Possible Motive

As per preliminary investigation, Tulsiram had previously been granted parole during the COVID-19 period but had failed to return on time. After being rearrested, he was denied further leave requests, which reportedly added to his distress.

Sources from both the jail staff and Dhantoli Police suggest that family-related stress, mental pressure, and repeated rejection of parole applications may have driven him to take this extreme step.

Investigation Underway

The Dhantoli Police have registered a case of suicide and completed initial procedures including panchnama and postmortem. While it is currently being treated as a case of suicide, authorities are reviewing CCTV footage, duty rosters of guards, and other internal protocols to rule out any negligence or foul play.

Serious Concerns Over Mental Health Support

This tragic incident once again raises serious questions about the mental health infrastructure within Indian prisons, especially for long-term inmates. Experts believe that regular psychological counselling, access to emotional support, and transparent leave procedures could prevent such unfortunate events.