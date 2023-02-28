On 28th February, 2023, the Zebra Group of Delhi Public School Kamptee Road, Nagpur presented an engaging assembly on the Lifecycle of a Butterfly.

The assembly started with a quote, “Life is like a butterfly – you go through changes before you become something beautiful,” which set the tone for the presentation.

The students showcased their understanding of the four stages of a butterfly’s lifecycle through a well-executed skit. They portrayed the egg, larva, pupa, and adult stages, and demonstrated how the butterfly transforms from a caterpillar to a beautiful winged insect. The audience was able to comprehend the process through the students’ efforts.

To add to the presentation, the little ones from the group presented a lively dance that brought smiles to everyone’s faces. The performance was a testament to the hard work and dedication the students had put in to prepare for the assembly.

Overall, the assembly was a success, and the students’ effort was well appreciated by their peers. The gathering was informative and engaging, leaving the audience with a better understanding of the Lifecycle of a Butterfly.

