“The science of today is the technology of tomorrow.” – Edward Teller

National Science Day, celebrated on 28th February, is a day to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect by Sir ChandrasekharaVenkata Raman, a renowned Indian physicist. The day provides an excellent opportunity to recognize the contributions of scientists to society and highlight the significance of science in our lives.

To promote the study of science and technology among the students, Grade VII H of Delhi Public School Kamptee Road, Nagpur, organized an assembly on National Science Day on 28th February, 2023. The students presented informative speeches, highlighting the pivotal role that science and technology play in shaping the world we live in today.

The students also conducted several experiments, demonstrating the practical application of scientific knowledge. They encouraged their peers to develop an interest in scientific thinking and research.

The Principal, Ms. Ritu Sharma, applauded the students for their efforts and encouraged them to explore the fascinating world of science further. National Science Day serves as a reminder of the importance of scientific knowledge and its role in our lives. It inspires us to continue our pursuit of knowledge and contribute to the advancement of society through scientific discoveries and innovations.

