Expressing love by holding a girl’s hand is not molestation!

The Bombay High Court says that expressing one’s love by holding a girl’s hand is not molestation. The High Court also directed to release the accused on bail. In the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court, Justice Bharti Dangre’s single bench said in its order that it is clear from the victim’s statement that the accused had no intention of sexually assaulting the victim. In such a situation, the High Court ordered the accused to be granted bail before arrest.

what is the matter

In fact, on November 1, 2022, the father of the minor victim lodged a complaint with the police that auto driver Dhanraj Babu Singh Rathore tried to sexually assault his 17-year-old daughter. After this, the police had registered a case against the accused under various sections. In the complaint, it was told that his daughter used to go to the college and tuition in the auto of the accused. Later, when he stopped going in the auto, the accused started following their daughter.

On November 1, 2022, the accused expressed his love by holding the hand of the minor. It is alleged that the accused also offered to drop the victim on his bike, but the victim somehow managed to escape and reached her home. After which the girl’s father lodged a complaint.

