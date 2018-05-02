Bike borne miscreants rob LIC agent of Rs 17 lakh near MLA Hostel

Nagpur: Few bike borne miscreants reportedly robbed an LIC official collectively of Rs 17 lakh on Monday afternoon. The complainant was heading towards bank to deposit money when the incident occurred near MLA Hostel, informed cops.

According to police sources, the miscreants on three bikes intercepted the LIC agent near MLA hostel and snatched away the bag of cash Rs 17 lakh. Following which Sitabuldi cops along which DCP Zone II, Vinita Sahu has approached the spot.

In the meantime cops have registered the matter and started the manhunt of the accused with assistance of CCTV footage.