In Pics: Life coming back on track as Nagpur begins to ease restrictions

Nagpur: The city woke up on Monday to a “comparatively” busy day with business activities and public transport resuming on a small scale after the State decided to ease lockdown restrictions in these areas to kickstart the economy.

In the Orange City, it was almost like a regular day till the evening with private vehicles plying on the roads and also creating traffic snarls.

Many without any reason, in their enthusiasm to get their lives back on track, stepped out of their homes, many of them without masks and disobeying social distancing norms.



Pictures by Sandeep Gurghate