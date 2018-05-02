Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Mon, Jun 1st, 2020

    In Pics: Life coming back on track as Nagpur begins to ease restrictions

    Nagpur: The city woke up on Monday to a “comparatively” busy day with business activities and public transport resuming on a small scale after the State decided to ease lockdown restrictions in these areas to kickstart the economy.

    In the Orange City, it was almost like a regular day till the evening with private vehicles plying on the roads and also creating traffic snarls.

    Many without any reason, in their enthusiasm to get their lives back on track, stepped out of their homes, many of them without masks and disobeying social distancing norms.


    Pictures by Sandeep Gurghate

    Nagpur Mom’s Club completes 14,000 members in city
    Far Too Close by Shrushti Dhoke wins Nagpur Police’s “Digital Short Film Fest”
    Youth found dead in South Itwari Yard
    Man found murdered in Nagpur with head smashed in
    अहिल्यादेवी होळकर यांना जयंतीनिमित्त अभिवादन
    दोन गटात हाणामारी : सहा जखमी, नागपुरातील यशोधरानगरात तणाव
    काम से निकालने पर अस्थाई इंजीनियरो ने मनपा में किया विरोध प्रदर्शन
    जिम पर लटके ताले , कहां से आएंगे निवाले
    Civil Engineers protest as NMC starts layoffs amid lockdown
    Maha’s new lockdown: Can I go out for a run?
    Nagpur Corona Update: 13 test positive, 142 active cases
    Start online or offline teaching from June, not necessary to open schools: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray
    Bike borne miscreants rob LIC agent of Rs 17 lakh near MLA Hostel
    In Pics: Life coming back on track as Nagpur begins to ease restrictions
    काम से निकालने पर अस्थाई इंजीनियरो ने मनपा में किया विरोध प्रदर्शन
    HC directs state to test all frontline health workers in Vidarbha, finds NMC’s stand ridiculous
    Youth found dead in South Itwari Yard
    Nagpur Corona Update: 13 test positive, 142 active cases
    Inter-state travel from Maharashtra remains banned with exceptions
    Civil Engineers protest as NMC starts layoffs amid lockdown
    Man Accused of attempting to kill polce while committing theft of sand granted anticipatory bail by HC
    अहिल्यादेवी होळकर यांना जयंतीनिमित्त अभिवादन
