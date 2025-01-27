Let’s work towards a developed Maharashtra, urges Nagpur Guardian Minister Bawankule

Republic Day celebrations held with enthusiasm at Kasturchand Park in Nagpur. Commissioner of Police Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal and other distinguished officers honoured for exceptional service

Nagpur: Several development initiatives have been undertaken in Nagpur and Vidarbha, encompassing sectors like employment generation, industrial growth, education, healthcare, agriculture, and revenue, said the Guardian Minister of Nagpur and Amravati, Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

He called upon citizens to commit themselves to the vision of a developed Maharashtra, ensuring collective efforts for the state’s and nation’s progress. He also emphasized turning Nagpur into an international city within the next five years through robust infrastructural and developmental efforts.

Speaking at the Republic Day celebrations at Kasturchand Park in Nagpur, Bawankule addressed the audience in the presence of prominent dignitaries, including Ramtek MP Shyamkumar Barve, Divisional Commissioner Vijayalakshmi Bidari, Additional Commissioner Dr. Madhavi Chaware, Commissioner of Police Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal, Special Inspector General of Police Dilip Bhujbal, NMC Commissioner Dr. Abhijeet Chaudhari, Nagpur Improvement Trust Chairman Sanjay Mina, and District Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar.

During his address, Bawankule praised Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar for providing the Indian Constitution, which has been the foundation for the country’s progress across various sectors. He stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is on a fast track to development, while Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has steered Maharashtra to contribute significantly to the nation’s growth. He highlighted Modi’s vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047 and the systematic efforts underway to achieve this milestone.

Bawankule further said that under CM Fadnavis’ leadership, Maharashtra has attracted significant investments, including ₹15.7 lakh crore secured during the World Economic Forum in Davos. Vidarbha, including Nagpur, has also benefited immensely, with investments in sectors like automobile EVs (₹500 crore), lithium battery manufacturing (₹42,000 crore), and green energy in Butibori (₹16,000 crore). Chandrapur district has seen an additional ₹10,319 crore investment in steel and metal industries.

In healthcare, the state government has allocated substantial funds to upgrade Mayo, Medical, and Daga Hospitals in Nagpur, equipping them with advanced medical technologies. Initiatives like Divyang Park, agro-tourism projects, a regional sports complex in Mankapur, and skill development centers are also progressing rapidly. Bawankule reiterated the government’s commitment to making Nagpur an international city within five years through dedicated efforts across all sectors.

Bawankule also highlighted the state’s focus on agriculture, mentioning schemes like PM Kisan Yojana for direct benefit transfers, accurate crop loss recording for crop insurance claims, and the Agristack initiative, which provides real-time information to farmers. He urged farmers to register for these schemes and called on government officials to ensure their effective implementation.

Earlier in the event, Bawankule hoisted the national flag and reviewed the parade led by DCP Mahak Swami. The parade included contingents from the State Reserve Police Force, Nagpur City Police, Nagpur Rural Police, Railway Police, Women’s Home Guards, Bhonsala Military School, Dog Squad, Prahar Social Awareness Organization, and Prahar Defence Academy. Floats representing various government departments also participated.

Honouring excellence

Individuals and organizations excelling in various fields were felicitated during the event. Commissioner of Police Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal was honoured for being awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service. DCP Roshan Yadav, Senior Jail Officer Vaman Nimje, and other President’s Medal awardees were also recognized. Additionally, awards such as the Flag Fund Collection Award, District Sports Award, District Youth Award, and Police Patil Gallantry Award were distributed. Students from Zilla Parishad and NMC schools performed drills and cultural programs during the celebrations.

‘Ghar Ghar Samvidhan’ initiative flagged off

Marking 75 years of the Indian Constitution, Chandrashekhar Bawankule flagged off the ‘Ghar Ghar Samvidhan’ awareness campaign organized by the Social Justice Department. The float will travel across the district to promote constitutional awareness. Divisional Commissioner Vijayalakshmi Bidari and Regional Deputy Commissioner of Social Justice Babasaheb Deshmukh were present during the event.

The program was hosted by retired medical officer Dr. Deepak Salivkar, Pranjali Baviskar, and Mahesh Bagdeo from All India Radio.