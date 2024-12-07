Safari Near Nagpur: Fully Booked for Christmas & New Year

Advertisement













Nagpur: As the Christmas and New Year holidays approach, people are planning jungle safaris, leading to a surge in bookings. In Nagpur, the jungle safaris are fully booked from December 20 to January 2, leaving tickets in high demand. Additionally, safari charges have increased this year.

Pench Tiger Reserve: A Popular Destination

Pench Tiger Reserve, the largest jungle safari destination in Nagpur district, spans over 789 square kilometers. It features seven main entry gates: Sillari, Khursapar, Chorbahuli in East Pench, and Nagalwadi, Kolitmara, Surewani, and Khubada in West Pench. Every day, thousands of visitors, including international tourists, visit the reserve. The forest is home to over 50 tigers and an even larger population of leopards, making it a prime attraction.

Advertisement

Today’s Rate Sat 7 Dec. 2024 Gold 24 KT 76,500/- Gold 22 KT 71,100/- Silver / Kg 91,300/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Given the popularity, many tourists have already booked their tickets online and offline. However, securing a ticket at this time has become increasingly challenging.

Increased Safari Costs

This year, the cost of a single safari has risen to ₹5,525, accommodating six people per vehicle, compared to ₹5,025 last year. The charges for accommodations provided by the Forest Department have also gone up. Rooms in the tourist complexes at Surewani, Kolitmara, Sillari, and Chorbahuli are now priced at ₹2,400 plus 12% GST, compared to ₹2,200 last year. Private accommodations have become even more expensive, with charges reaching up to ₹3,000 per person.

Daily Safari Capacity and Demand

The Pench Reserve operates 180 jeeps daily from its seven gates, each carrying six tourists. This means over 2,000 visitors explore the jungle daily. The Sillari gate alone dispatches 35 jeeps daily, followed by Khursapar (25 jeeps), Chorbahuli (12 jeeps), Nagalwadi (14 jeeps), and smaller gates like Surewani and Khubada, which operate 10 jeeps each.

Umred Karhandla Sanctuary: A Smaller Yet Popular Option

The Umred Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary, spread across 250 square kilometers, is gaining popularity due to its higher chances of tiger sightings, with around 10 tigers residing in the area. This sanctuary has also increased its charges. Weekday safaris now cost ₹4,475, up from ₹3,825 last year. The fee breakdown includes ₹1,500 for forest permits, ₹2,500 for jeep rentals, ₹475 for a guide, and an additional ₹200–₹400 for camera usage. Weekend charges are even higher at ₹4,975, with forest permits alone costing ₹2,000.

As tourist numbers surge and charges increase, jungle safaris continue to be a favored choice for nature enthusiasts during the festive season.