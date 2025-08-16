Leopard Panic in Nagpur’s Dabha Area; Dog Mauled Inside Sampat Housing Society

Fear grips residents

Nagpur: Panic has spread among residents of the Dabha area in Nagpur as leopard sightings continue to increase. A chilling incident was reported from Sampat Housing Society, where a leopard attacked and killed a dog. The dramatic footage, captured on CCTV, has gone viral on social media.

The attack took place around 1:30 am on Thursday. The video shows the leopard pouncing on the dog inside the residential society. Locals revealed that this is not the first incident—over the past 15 days, the leopard has been frequently spotted in the area, preying on dogs every two to three days.

A few days ago, the leopard was also seen roaming with two cubs, heightening concerns among the residents.

Despite repeated complaints to the Forest Department, no concrete action has been taken so far. Residents fear that if immediate measures are not implemented, the leopard may eventually attack humans.

Following the circulation of the video, fear and anger have gripped the community. People are now avoiding stepping out of their homes after dark. Citizens are demanding that the Forest Department urgently set up cages to capture the leopard and ensure the safety of the neighborhood.