Legal Dispute Triggers Warning for Buyers in Nagpur’s Jayanti Nagari 7 Project

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Nagpur: A public notice issued by a Nagpur-based advocate has raised serious concerns for prospective homebuyers eyeing flats in the “Jayanti Nagari 7” project located at Mouza Besa.

According to the notice, the land in question-Survey No. 82/1 (Old Survey No. 23), admeasuring approximately 2.00 hectares-was originally sold by Udeshkumar Suryabhan Nayak, a resident of Hansapuri, to M/s Abhijit Realtors & Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., represented by its authorized director Abhijit Joydebkumar Majumdar.

However, the seller has alleged that the agreed sale consideration was never paid. As a result, Nayak has filed a Special Civil Suit (No. 294/2025) in the Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) and ACJM, Nagpur, seeking cancellation of the sale deed. The matter is currently sub judice.

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Despite the ongoing legal dispute, the developer has reportedly launched a residential scheme named “Jayanti Nagari 7” on the same land parcel. The public notice explicitly warns citizens against entering into any sale or purchase transactions related to this project.

Advocate Vilas B. Dongre, representing the complainant, has cautioned that any such transactions will not be legally binding on his client, and individuals proceeding with purchases will do so at their own risk and liability.

Background & Buyer Risk

Nagpur has witnessed similar real estate disputes in recent years, particularly in rapidly developing areas like Besa, where land ownership conflicts and delayed payments have led to litigation. Experts advise buyers to verify land titles, payment history, and ongoing legal cases before investing in under-construction or newly launched projects.

With the case now under judicial review, the future of the Jayanti Nagari 7 project remains uncertain, leaving potential buyers in a risky position if due diligence is not exercised.

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