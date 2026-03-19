Nagpur-Sharjah Flights Suspended Till March 31 Amid Middle East Tensions

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Nagpur: International air travel from Nagpur has been impacted as direct flights to Sharjah have been suspended until March 31. The decision comes in response to escalating conflict in Iran and rising security concerns across Gulf airspace, particularly due to drone attacks in the region.

Authorities and airline operators have taken this precautionary step considering the increasing instability in the Middle East. The disruption has left passengers from Nagpur and nearby areas facing significant inconvenience, especially those traveling to Sharjah and other Gulf countries for work or family commitments.

Airlines have stated that affected passengers will be offered either refunds or alternative travel arrangements. However, with the situation in the region continuing to evolve, further delays or changes in flight schedules cannot be ruled out.

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