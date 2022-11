Nagpur: The much-awaited Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav is all set to be held from December 3 to 10 at Ishwar Deshmukh ground in Nagpur.

The festival will be inaugurated with a musical programme on December 2. Various local and national artists are set to rock the stage. The Khasdar Mahotsav is an initiative taken by Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

Advertisement

Here’s what Nagpur will be witnessing in the upcoming days!

Advertisement

Take a look:

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement