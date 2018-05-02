LED lights to be installed on national highways: Gadkari

Minister performs bhoomipujan of various road works in Umred

Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that after completion of Nagpur-Umred four-lane road, the distance could be covered in just half an hour. The road will be illuminated by installing LED lights only. Besides, an imposing bus stand, lavatories for men and women and electric charging station will be set along the road. Directives in this regard have been issued to concerned authorities, he said.

Gadkari was speaking at Umred after performing bhoomipujan of works of Nagpur-Umred, Umred-Bhivapur and other roads. Present on the occasion include Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, MLA Sudhir Parve, Nagar Parishad President Vijayalaxmi Bhadoriya, BJP District President Dr Rajiv Potdar, Anandrao Raut, Astik Sahare, Arvind Gajbhiye, Sanjay Tekade, Jaiprakash Verma and others.

The Union Minister further said that the Rs 700 crore four-lane road project will be completed on stipulated time. There were some Forest Department hurdles on the proposed Umred-Bhivapur road but the issue has been resolved. The work of this road will also be started soon. Gadkari also performed bhoomipujan of Ambhora bridge connecting Bhandara and Gondia. This bridge will be cable-based bridge having a gallery and two staircases. Tourists would enjoy Vainganga scenery from this bridge which will also be a short cut road for people going to Bhandara and Gondia, he said.

Nagpur-Nagbhid Railway line:

Speaking on the occasion, Bawankule said that work on Nagpur-Nagbhid broad gauge Railway line will start soon. Considering a coal mine on the route, the state government is mulling to set up a power plant here. The Umred Assembly constituency is witnessing all round development mainly due to efforts of local MLA Sudhir Parve. Moreover, repairing work on 1000 km roads is being undertaken under Prime Minister’s Road Development Project. 1600 km roads are being built under Mukhyamantri Gramsadak Yojana. Farmers are being provided power connections. Villages are receiving 24 hour electric supply. There is no load-shedding anywhere, he said.

Gadkari on the occasion felicitated Abhay Gajbhiye who rendered all help to flood-hit people and also saved many lives.