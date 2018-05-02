Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Mon, Sep 16th, 2019
Khaparkheda students win medals in Judo Championship

Nagpur: Students of Khaparkheda-based Maharashtra Vidyalaya bagged medals in District level Judo Championship held at Mankapur Sports Complex recently. With their skills, the students excelled in Under-14, Under-17 and Under-19 groups. All the winning players have been selected for Divisional level tournament.

In the 34kg category Under-14 girls event, Tina Alone, Nandini Sahare (36kg), Khushi Sahu (40kg) and Vaishnavi Varkar (44kg) won gold medals. Kartiki Gire also won medal in 35 kg category. In the Undrer-17 girls event, Amruta Ganvir (36kg), Nandini Raut (40kg), Dnyaneshwari Ghodmare (58kg) and in the boys group, Nilesh Chatap (50kg), Sahil Gabhne (55kg), Akash Sontakke (60kg) and Mayur Bighane (65kg) won medals.

In the Under-19 girls event, Janhavi Lanjewar, Pournima Maneshwar, Nikita Dhore and in the boys group, Rajkumar Banarse, Haesh Chaure, and Abhijit Sontakke excelled and won medals. The winners in different age groups will represent Nagpur team in Divisional School Judo Tournament. The President of the school Sunil Kedar, Secretary Suhas Kedar, Treasurer Vaishali Kedar, Principal L R Rathod, Vice Principal C R Likhar, Supervisor Vijay Chandurkar, Sports Teacher Dharyasheel Sute congratulated the students for winning medals.

