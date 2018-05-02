CATC – 613 of 2 mah arty bty ncc,Nagpur held at Pipla

Nagpur: A 10-days Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC-613) for NCC cadets was organized at Pipla Dak Bangla by 2 MAH ARTY BTY NCC, Nagpur from 6th Sept to 15th Sept 2019. 400 cadets of NCC (Army Wing) from different institutions of Nagpur region participated in this camp under the supervision of Commanding Officer Colonel Pankaj Gupta.

The cadets were involved in different NCC activities to enhance their Physical and mental skills in Battle obstacle Course, Weapon Training, small arms firing, Map reading, Drill Competition, Extempore, Excursions, Soft skills and team building exercises.

Various guest lecturers visited the camp site to deliver Talks on various subjects and Topics. The Golden Group has extended help through guidance by expert members to the cadets. A Extravagant cultural program was presented by the cadets on theme of national integration.