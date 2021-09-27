Leave path of agitation: Tomar to farmers

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the protesting farmers should leave the path of agitation and opt for dialogue.

Speaking at a programme at Agriculture College in Gwalior on Sunday, Tomar said, “I would like to appeal to farmers to leave the path of agitation and follow the path of dialogue. The government is ready to consider the objections raised by them. There have been several discussions earlier. If there is anything left, the government is definitely ready to talk.”

The union minister also emphasised that farmers’ protest should not become a political issue.

“Farmers movement should not be mixed with politics. Farmer belongs to all. The government has negotiated with the farmers union very sensitively and is ready to do so in future also,” added Tomar.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a coalition of farmers’ unions, has called a Bharat Bandh today to mark the first anniversary of the enactment of the three farm laws.

The SKM has said that the nationwide strike will be observed from 6 am to 4 pm today.

During this period, all government and private offices, educational and other institutions, shops, industries and commercial establishments as well as public events and functions will be closed throughout the country, the SKM said.