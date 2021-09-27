Central Railway Nagpur Division observes Swachh Neer (Clean Water)

Nagpur: Railway is a major water consumer entrusted with a herculean task of serving millions of passengers daily. Central Railway is committed to provide clean and potable water to its passengers, by continuous monitoring and supervision of water supplying processes. Keeping this in mind Swachha Neer day was observed today on Central Railway where in all major stations of the zone as well as other stations activated their respective medical staff as well as the cleaning staff for water testing and cleaning of water stands and drinking water areas respectively.

Central Railway is one of the leading railways in reducing freshwater consumption by installing the highest number of Waste water treatment plants i.e. 27 with total capacity of more than one crore litres per day.

Nagpur station authorities monitored cleaning of water storage tanks and surrounding areas. Also took water samples from platform water stands, food plaza kitchen and water coolers and tested for residual chlorine at Nagpur besides Warora, Chandrapur, Balharshah and Betul stations An awareness drive organized at Chandrapur along with Rakshan Dharnimata foundation highlighted on the adverse effects of plastic

This Swachhata Pakhwara will continue up to 30.09.2021 in Nagpur Division.

A special attention was paid to follow Social Distancing norms and Covid -19 protocol during all the activities.