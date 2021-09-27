Bharat bandh: Farmers block highways in Punjab, Haryana

Farmers have blocked many national highways in Punjab and Haryana as part of the Bharat Bandh call given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha to demand repealing of three farm laws.

“It was on September 27, 2020 that President Shri Ram Nath Kovind assented to and brought into force the three anti-farmer black laws last year. Tomorrow, there will be a total Bharat Bandh observed around the country from 6 am to 4 pm,” the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which is an umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions, said in a statement.

“It is a day to express support to the annadatas (farmers) of the country, the ones who keep all Indians alive,” it said.

The Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party, the Samajwadi Party, the Telugu Desam Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Left parties and the Swaraj India have backed the Bandh call.

Farmers from different parts of the country, especially Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi borders since November last year, demanding the repeal of the three contentious farm laws that they fear would do away with the Minimum Support Price system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.