Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Wed, Sep 18th, 2019

Kalamna police arrest five men, rescue 93 bovines

Nagpur: In a major action, Kalamna police have arrested five accused and rescued 93 bovines being transported to slaughter houses. The action was part of the special drive conducted between September 16 and 18. Besides rescuing the bovines, cops have seized three trucks collectively worth Rs 30.34 lakh.

The names of the arrested accused were given as Khemraj Meghchand Tekam (35), Dilip Nandlaal Bagade (26) Irfan Rashid Sheikh (23), all residents of Gondia, Mohammad Irshad Qureshi (25) and Mohammad Asif Ahmad (33), both residents of Teka Nayi Basti.

Kalamna police squad led by Senior PI Vishwanath Chauhan and PI (Crime) Nitin Fantagare and comprising APIs Ulhas Rathod, Bhimgonda Patil, PSIs Rajprasad Randivye, Anil Ingole and Constables Dashrat Mishra, Rameshwar Bargat, Sunil Tidke, Mangesh, Rajesh Naik, Ashok Tayde conducted three different raids, based on the secret information they received about the trafficking of bovines and made the arrest.

The drive was supervised by DCP Zone 5, Nilotpal and ACP Rajratan Bansod.

Happening Nagpur
Walkathon by Dr Shrikant Jichkar Foundation held in city
Walkathon by Dr Shrikant Jichkar Foundation held in city
International Conference on Recent Advances in Pain organised in city
International Conference on Recent Advances in Pain organised in city
Nagpur Crime News
Jilted lover threatens to marry teenage girl forcibly in court, molests her in MIDC
Jilted lover threatens to marry teenage girl forcibly in court, molests her in MIDC
Kalamna police arrest five men, rescue 93 bovines
Kalamna police arrest five men, rescue 93 bovines
Maharashtra News
महावितरणच्या आंतरपरिमंडलीय नाट्यस्पर्धा उद्यापासून अमरावती येथे
महावितरणच्या आंतरपरिमंडलीय नाट्यस्पर्धा उद्यापासून अमरावती येथे
प्रत्येक योजनेत अपयश आलेल्या लोकांना पुन्हा सत्तेत आणण्याचे काम आम्ही करणार नाही-शरद पवार
प्रत्येक योजनेत अपयश आलेल्या लोकांना पुन्हा सत्तेत आणण्याचे काम आम्ही करणार नाही-शरद पवार
Hindi News
बेहतरीन नजारा: ड्रोन से लिया गया सीताबर्डी इंटरचेंज मेट्रो स्टेशन का फोटो
बेहतरीन नजारा: ड्रोन से लिया गया सीताबर्डी इंटरचेंज मेट्रो स्टेशन का फोटो
सतरंजीपुरा मनपा झोन के अधिकारी कर रहे है अतिक्रमण हटाने में लापरवाही- युवासेना
सतरंजीपुरा मनपा झोन के अधिकारी कर रहे है अतिक्रमण हटाने में लापरवाही- युवासेना
Trending News
15-yr old girl kidnapped in front of her father in MIDC
15-yr old girl kidnapped in front of her father in MIDC
Only Mahatma Gandhi is father of nation
Only Mahatma Gandhi is father of nation
Featured News
नवीन कामठी पोलिसांनी दिले 5 गायींना जीवनदान
नवीन कामठी पोलिसांनी दिले 5 गायींना जीवनदान
Choked sewer line in Nara society exposes NMC’s Swachhta Abhiyan
Choked sewer line in Nara society exposes NMC’s Swachhta Abhiyan
Trending In Nagpur
महावितरणच्या आंतरपरिमंडलीय नाट्यस्पर्धा उद्यापासून अमरावती येथे
महावितरणच्या आंतरपरिमंडलीय नाट्यस्पर्धा उद्यापासून अमरावती येथे
Video: Nadda enjoys Deendayal Thali at GMCH during his Nagpur visit
Video: Nadda enjoys Deendayal Thali at GMCH during his Nagpur visit
बेहतरीन नजारा: ड्रोन से लिया गया सीताबर्डी इंटरचेंज मेट्रो स्टेशन का फोटो
बेहतरीन नजारा: ड्रोन से लिया गया सीताबर्डी इंटरचेंज मेट्रो स्टेशन का फोटो
सतरंजीपुरा मनपा झोन के अधिकारी कर रहे है अतिक्रमण हटाने में लापरवाही- युवासेना
सतरंजीपुरा मनपा झोन के अधिकारी कर रहे है अतिक्रमण हटाने में लापरवाही- युवासेना
Jilted lover threatens to marry teenage girl forcibly in court, molests her in MIDC
Jilted lover threatens to marry teenage girl forcibly in court, molests her in MIDC
Kalamna police arrest five men, rescue 93 bovines
Kalamna police arrest five men, rescue 93 bovines
Leaking sewer line makes people’s life at Baji Prabhu Nagar apartment a hell
Leaking sewer line makes people’s life at Baji Prabhu Nagar apartment a hell
Traffic comes to standstill at flooded Railway Under-Bridge on Koradi Road
Traffic comes to standstill at flooded Railway Under-Bridge on Koradi Road
Kamptee cops intercept vehicle, rescue five bovines
Kamptee cops intercept vehicle, rescue five bovines
15-yr old girl kidnapped in front of her father in MIDC
15-yr old girl kidnapped in front of her father in MIDC
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145