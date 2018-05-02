Kalamna police arrest five men, rescue 93 bovines

Nagpur: In a major action, Kalamna police have arrested five accused and rescued 93 bovines being transported to slaughter houses. The action was part of the special drive conducted between September 16 and 18. Besides rescuing the bovines, cops have seized three trucks collectively worth Rs 30.34 lakh.

The names of the arrested accused were given as Khemraj Meghchand Tekam (35), Dilip Nandlaal Bagade (26) Irfan Rashid Sheikh (23), all residents of Gondia, Mohammad Irshad Qureshi (25) and Mohammad Asif Ahmad (33), both residents of Teka Nayi Basti.

Kalamna police squad led by Senior PI Vishwanath Chauhan and PI (Crime) Nitin Fantagare and comprising APIs Ulhas Rathod, Bhimgonda Patil, PSIs Rajprasad Randivye, Anil Ingole and Constables Dashrat Mishra, Rameshwar Bargat, Sunil Tidke, Mangesh, Rajesh Naik, Ashok Tayde conducted three different raids, based on the secret information they received about the trafficking of bovines and made the arrest.

The drive was supervised by DCP Zone 5, Nilotpal and ACP Rajratan Bansod.