Minor girl alleges gang-rape by three in Jaripatka

Nagpur: A 17-year-old girl has leveled up an allegation of rape against her boyfriend and two other under Jaripatka Police jurisdiction. Notably, the girl had only named her boyfriend in an FIR lodged on Monday, April 25.

However, during her medical examination on the very next day, the girl claimed that she was raped by two more accused who reside in the same vicinity.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim girl, an engineering student, the accused boyfriend Yash Aanand Kamble, a resident of Indora Water Tank was booked under Sections 376 of the IPC read with Sections 6, 12 of the POCSO Act.

According to police sources, the victim girl was in a relationship with accused Yash. Between December 20, 2020 and April 4, 2022, Yash reportedly raped her on the various pretexts.

Yash also filmed the heinous act of sexually abusing the minor girl. He later used the same video to blackmail her, the girl told cops.

The victim had also alleged to be raped by two brothers, who interestingly are the sibling of another girl who had leveled up the allegation of rape against 17-year-old victim’s cousin, who was also convicted in the matter.

In the meantime, Jaripatka Police have booked all the accused under relevant Sections of the IPC and placed them under arrest. Further investigations are on.

