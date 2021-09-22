LCB team busts gambling den in Khapa, arrests six

Nagpur: Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Nagpur Rural police busted a gambling den and arrested six gamblers in Khapa area. Acting on a tip-off, the LCB team raided the den operating on the banks of Kanhan river and arrested the accused. The police have seized Rs 5,450 in cash, three bikes from the spot.

The arrested accused have been identified as Deepak Deorao Surjuse (32) and Sanjay Vimashankar Dhoke (46), both residents of Bawangaon; Shailesh Narayan Gawli (44), Ankit Virju Kathote (27) and Satish Bhimrao Gajbhiye (40), all residents of Gumgaon Mines, Khapa and Pravin Laxmanrao Bawne (40), a resident of Khapa.

An offence under provisions of Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act was registered by Khapa police. Under the guidance of SP Rakesh Ola, Addl SP Rahul Maknikar, PI LCB Anil Jittawar, the arrest was made by Chandrashekhar Gadekar, Nilesh Barwe, Mahesh Jadhav, Rajendra Rewatkar and Dinesh Adhapure.