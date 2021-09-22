House burgled in Hudkeshwar area

Nagpur: Gold ornaments and cash collectively worth Rs 2.62 lakh were stolen from a house in Hudkeshwar area.

According to police, Gangadhar Natthuji Ghorse (74), a resident of Plot No. 223, New Amar Nagar, Borkar Layout, had gone to a relative’s place in Shastri Nagar, on Sunday at 2.30 pm.

Grabbing the opportunity, an unidentified thief entered the house after breakingopen the latch of the front door and decamped with gold and silver ornaments and Rs 25,000 in cash. The theft came to fore when Ghorse returned home at 3.45 pm, police said.

An offence under Sections 454 and 380 of Indian Penal Code was registered by Hudkeshwar police.