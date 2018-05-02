Thodi Si Bewafai..…. Was soothing Treat to Music Lovers – Dr. S S Uttarwar.

Prijat Karaoke Gp Nagpu has arranges “ Thodi si Bewafai……” a online musical concert. In the lock down period , Parijat Karaoke Gp has given a musical feast to all viewers. Viewers shower their comments on the Singers and organizers. Huge no comments and compliments was there to the show. . It is unique program by Prijat Karaoke Gp for journey of sweet Songs.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar who is a renowned singer from Nagpur and known as Voice of Mukesh , was present to witness the show . Singers who has performed are Shaila Kachole , Pravin Bhivgade, Rahul Gaikee, Pankaj Joshi, Narendra Mahatme, Shailesh Matthamwar, Dhananjay Velukar, Rajni Bandre, Arti Mahatme, Kiran Khorgade. Asutosh Chahande, Vanita Dhenge was guest singers.

Shaila Kachole is a versatile singer who perform songs of various singers with perfection. Show was attended by majority of viewers from Maharashtra and Goa and around the globe . Concept and organizer was of Shaila Kachole and Pravin Bhivgade.

Soulful songs Ek Hasi Sham ko…., Jiwan se bhari aankhe teri…, Ye dil aur unki…., Sau sal pahle…., Shish eke gharondo…, O Hansini…, Faja bhi hai Jawa jawa…, Agar Muzse Mohobbat hai…, Mere dil ne Tadap ke…, Rah Me unse…., Dekha ek Khowb to…, Be panah Pyar hai aaja…., Teri Ankho ke siwa…, Aao hujur tumko…., Hamari thodi si bewafai…, Aap ki ankho me kuch…, Ankhiyo ke zarokho se…, Nigahe milane ko jee chahta hai…, Pardesiya ye sach hai piya…, and many more song wer presented by Singers.

Aaja sanam …., Sung by Shaila Kachole and Gunwant Parse received loud applaud from audience.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar was present to witness event. He is having immense interest and liking to the field of music. He is a renowned Academician , Principal, Social worker and singer of our city too. He is associated with various social and cultural bodies of Nagpur.

During program , Mrs. Shaila Kachole and Pravin Bhivgade, welcome Dr. S S Uttarwar and thank him for contribution to the musical world of Nagpur . Dr. Uttarwar highlight to achievements of Parijat Karaoke gp and extend his best wishes to them.

Organisers welcome all on line viewers for joining the program. Renowned people of Nagpurs musical world witness the program on line and extend their best wishes to Parijat Group .

Anchor Pravin Bhivgade done his job nicely. He narrate various stories in connection with songs.

Viewers gave thanks Shaila Kachole and Pravin Bhivgade for lovely organization and extend his good wishes for future of the them. Parijat gp conduct various programs on line. , Vijay Puranik , Nalini Chauhan, Sanjay Gawai, Mr Yoganand Bopche, Mr. Rakesh Bopche , Dr. Varsha Uttarwar, Nikita Madam, Mrs. Manisha

Puranik, , Sanjivani Chaudhary,Ashish Taywde, Shri. Balpande , Manish Mukkawar , Hrshali Kherche, and many more music lovers has joined program.

Program comes to end at 9 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.