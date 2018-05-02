LCB arrests one for mobile theft

Nagpur: The vigilant squad of Local Crime Branch (LCB) in association with Cyber Cell arrested a 22-year-old youth for allegedly for mobile theft reported under Khaparkheda Police Station. Accused Name Bhushan Vinod Deshbhratar (22), resident of Mujbi Dist. Bhandara was arrested by LCB officials and a Samsung mobile worth Rs. 80,000 was recovered.

Following the complaint, LCB team comprising ASI Dubey, Head Constable Vinod, NPC Shailesh,Bhagat ,Satya, Police Constable Pranay ,Viru, Dasi Sahebrao traced the mobile phone with the help of Cyber Cell and nabbed the accused.

The accused and seized property was handed over to Khaparkheda Police Station for further investigation.

The action was planned under the supervision of Suprintendant of Police (SP) Rakesh Ola, Additional SP, Rahul Makhnikar and PI (LCB) Jittawar.