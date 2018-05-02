Abandoned car near Ambani’s residence Antilia on Carmichael Road triggers bomb scare

Mumbai: An abandoned car at Carmichael Road triggered a bomb scare in South Mumbai on Thursday evening.

According to the police, the car was abandoned near billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia.

In his reaction to media, Minister of State for Home Shambhuraj Desai said that ‘gelatin object’ has been recovered from the car.

Soon after, the authorities were alerted about the car and now, all the roads leading to the location have been cordoned off by the police. The bomb squad was dispatched immediately to the spot. However, after checking the car, nothing was found, informed the police.

The police said that the vehicle’s number plate was reportedly forged which made the authorities suspicious. After checking, the car was towed by traffic police.

Further investigation is underway, added the police officer.