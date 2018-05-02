    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Feb 25th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Abandoned car near Ambani’s residence Antilia on Carmichael Road triggers bomb scare

    Mumbai: An abandoned car at Carmichael Road triggered a bomb scare in South Mumbai on Thursday evening.

    According to the police, the car was abandoned near billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia.

    In his reaction to media, Minister of State for Home Shambhuraj Desai said that ‘gelatin object’ has been recovered from the car.

    Soon after, the authorities were alerted about the car and now, all the roads leading to the location have been cordoned off by the police. The bomb squad was dispatched immediately to the spot. However, after checking the car, nothing was found, informed the police.

    The police said that the vehicle’s number plate was reportedly forged which made the authorities suspicious. After checking, the car was towed by traffic police.

    Further investigation is underway, added the police officer.

    Trending In Nagpur
    LCB arrests one for mobile theft
    LCB arrests one for mobile theft
    गुरुवारी १८ मंगल कार्यालयांवर कारवाई
    गुरुवारी १८ मंगल कार्यालयांवर कारवाई
    शहर पाणीपुरवठा सुरळीत करण्यासाठी योगदान देऊ शकल्याचा आनंद
    शहर पाणीपुरवठा सुरळीत करण्यासाठी योगदान देऊ शकल्याचा आनंद
    शनिवार, रविवार घरीच राहा, उत्स्फूर्तपणे प्रतिष्ठाने बंद ठेवा, कोरोनाला हददपार करा
    शनिवार, रविवार घरीच राहा, उत्स्फूर्तपणे प्रतिष्ठाने बंद ठेवा, कोरोनाला हददपार करा
    कामठी नागपूर मार्गावरील राज लॉयन लॉन प्रशासनाने केला सील,
    कामठी नागपूर मार्गावरील राज लॉयन लॉन प्रशासनाने केला सील,
    …गर दुर्घटना हुई तो अधिकारियों को नहीं मिलेगा INSURANCE का लाभ
    …गर दुर्घटना हुई तो अधिकारियों को नहीं मिलेगा INSURANCE का लाभ
    महामेट्रोकडे शहर बस संचालनाच्या हस्तांतरणाला परिवहन समितीची मंजुरी
    महामेट्रोकडे शहर बस संचालनाच्या हस्तांतरणाला परिवहन समितीची मंजुरी
    नागपूरच्या संयुक्त प्रादेशिक केंद्रातर्फे दिव्यांग युवकांसाठी ‘युवा टॅलेंट फेस्टिव्हल’ चे 10 मार्च रोजी आयोजन
    नागपूरच्या संयुक्त प्रादेशिक केंद्रातर्फे दिव्यांग युवकांसाठी ‘युवा टॅलेंट फेस्टिव्हल’ चे 10 मार्च रोजी आयोजन
    विषय समिती सभापतींसाठी शनिवारी नामांकन; १ मार्चला निवडणूक
    विषय समिती सभापतींसाठी शनिवारी नामांकन; १ मार्चला निवडणूक
    कृषि उत्पादक संघ ने मुख्यमंत्री से की मांग
    कृषि उत्पादक संघ ने मुख्यमंत्री से की मांग
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145