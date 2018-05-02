Corona Blast: Nagpur reports 1000+ Covid cases for two-consecutive days

Nagpur: The COVID-19 graph of Nagpur continuous to grow sharply as the district on Thursday reported 1000+ novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) for the second consecutive day. Nagpur on Thursday reported 1116 fresh cases of the virus while 13 people also succumbed to the virus borne disease. Though, the day also marked 1000+ recoveries.

Out of the total positive cases, two cases were reported from outside the district, 228 were reported from rural areas while the sum of 826 were registered from Nagpur city alone. Meanwhile, from the total deaths, 9 were reported from Nagpur city, two each from outside the district and from rural areas.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 7,259 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.

With 1028 recoveries in the day, the cumulative number of recovered cases rose to 1,35,258 (including home isolation recoveries). The recovery rate stands at 92.12%.