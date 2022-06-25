Last date for RTE admission Round 3 extended to June 28

Nagpur: The Primary Education Department of Maharashtra has further extended the last date of admissions to be confirmed under Round 3 to be done under Right to Education Act (RTE). The last date for the round has been extended to June 28. Earlier, the date was June 21.
The authorities have sent the SMS to the parents of students who were selected for the admissions. Parents can check the selection status on the website ‘www.students.maharashtra.gov.in’. The application-wise details are available on the website by which parents can confirm the names of children.
Parents should carry the print copy of allotment letter, necessary documents at Taluka Scrutiny Centre and confirm the admission at the respective institute. The receipt of confirmation of admission should be submitted with the school. Parents should not take children with them when they go to the Taluka Scrutiny Committee.
As per RTI rule, the eligible children are given admissions to schools. Schools, parents, and social organisations should take note of it, appealed Rohini Kumbhar, EducationOfficer (Primary), Zilla Parishad, Nagpur.
