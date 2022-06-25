Last date for RTE admission Round 3 extended to June 28

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Primary Education Department of Maharashtra has further extended the last date of admissions to be confirmed under Round 3 to be done under Right to Education Act (RTE). The last date for the round has been extended to June 28. Earlier, the date was June 21.

The authorities have sent the SMS to the parents of students who were selected for the admissions. Parents can check the selection status on the website ‘www.students.maharashtra.gov.in’. The application-wise details are available on the website by which parents can confirm the names of children.