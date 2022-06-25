Gold jewellery worth Rs 16.75 lakh stolen from house in Mankapur

Nagpur: Burglars struck at a locked house in Mankapur and decamped with gold jewellery worth Rs 16.75 lakh between June 20 and 23. Cops have launched a search for the accused thieves.
Ashpaquddin Umar (32), resident of Plot No. 32-33, Bodhad Layout, Mankapur, told police that he locked his house on June 20 afternoon and went to Bhopal for some work.
Between June 20 and 23, some unidentified miscreants gained entry into his house by breaking open the lock of the main door. Once inside, the burglars laid their hands on gold jewellery worth Rs 16.75 lakh kept in a locker of a steel almirah and decamped with the booty.
Mankapur PSI Ambepawar, based on the complaint, registered a case under Sections 454, 457, 380 of the IPC. Cops are searching for the accused burglars.