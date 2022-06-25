Gold jewellery worth Rs 16.75 lakh stolen from house in Mankapur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Burglars struck at a locked house in Mankapur and decamped with gold jewellery worth Rs 16.75 lakh between June 20 and 23. Cops have launched a search for the accused thieves.

Ashpaquddin Umar (32), resident of Plot No. 32-33, Bodhad Layout, Mankapur, told police that he locked his house on June 20 afternoon and went to Bhopal for some work.