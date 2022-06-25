Toddler falls into open septic tank, dies in Umred

Nagpur: A two-and-a-half year old boy died on Friday after he fell into an open septic tank, police said.
The heart wrenching incident occurred at Vikas Colony, Rewatkar Layout at Umred town, police said. The deceased was identified as Saksham Sadhuram Jangda, a resident of Kawari village in Haryana state.
According to police, the mother of the boy came to her brother’s house at Umred to attend the BEd examination on Tuesday. Saksham’s mother Neelam walked away from the house to dump garbage. Saksham also followed her but he fell into the septic tank and died. Neelam was unaware about the incident. She started searching for the boy and alerted her brother. Umred police also rushed to the spot. After spotting the septic tank, the police started flushing out the water and found Saksham’s body in the tank.
A case of accidental death was registered by Umred police.